Enjoy Summer Fun in Newport News
Mayor Jones kicks off video series
By: City of Newport News
School supplies may have hit the shelves in area stores, but there’s still plenty of time to soak up summer experiences in Newport News. From engaging events and beautiful parks to unique attractions and delectable restaurants, there’s always something new to discover in Newport News (and don’t forget to grab a cool treat while you’re out and about!).
- Enjoy a free movie at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center every Tuesday at 2 p.m.
- Make your way to Newport News City Center for free activities, including Zumba classes at the Fountain every Tuesday at 6 p.m., a Farmer’s Market each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Fit4Mom sessions on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
- Participate in a free event at a Newport News Public Library (NNPL) branch. Regular activities include story time, crafts, and more. NNPL also offers clubs for participants of all ages; check out the Teen Chef Club, Youth Summer Drama Workshop, Adult Chess Club, and many others. Visit the NNPL website for all the details and to view the full event calendar (and register for the Summer Reading Challenge while you’re on the site!).
Over the coming weeks, members of Newport News City Council will share summer messages about hidden gems and favorite attractions in Newport News. Mayor Phillip Jones released a video last week – check it out on our Facebook page and keep an eye out for future videos.
Visit the Tourism website for a list of eight free/almost-free activities to do in Newport News. You can also sign up for the weekly Tourism newsletter on events and activities throughout the city.