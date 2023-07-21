Enjoy Summer Fun in Newport News

Mayor Jones kicks off video series

By: City of Newport News

School supplies may have hit the shelves in area stores, but there’s still plenty of time to soak up summer experiences in Newport News. From engaging events and beautiful parks to unique attractions and delectable restaurants, there’s always something new to discover in Newport News (and don’t forget to grab a cool treat while you’re out and about!).

Over the coming weeks, members of Newport News City Council will share summer messages about hidden gems and favorite attractions in Newport News. Mayor Phillip Jones released a video last week – check it out on our Facebook page and keep an eye out for future videos.

Visit the Tourism website for a list of eight free/almost-free activities to do in Newport News. You can also sign up for the weekly Tourism newsletter on events and activities throughout the city.