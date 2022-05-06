Enjoy the Final Days of Newport News Restaurant Week!

By: City of Newport News

There’s only a few days left to enjoy Newport News Restaurant Week deals! Newport News Restaurant Week, taking place in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week, features a variety of special menu offerings and discounted prices at 16 participating restaurants for one week only. Whether you visit your favorite spot, or try out something new, be sure to support our city’s local dining scene by taking advantage of these offers while they last! For more information, check out the video below or visit www.newportnewsrestaurantweek.com. The 9th Annual Newport News Restaurant Week is managed by the Newport News Hospitality Association, with support from Newport News Tourism.