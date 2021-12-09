Enjoy the Sounds of the Season with the Peninsula Youth Orchestra

The Peninsula Youth Orchestra (PYO) kicks off its 62nd season this Sunday, December 12 with a performance at The American Theatre in Hampton. Three groups will perform various musical genres, ranging from classical favorites to sounds you’ll hear on the social media platform TikTok. Guests of all ages will enjoy favorites by Brahms, Beethoven, Guaraldi, and more. The performing ensembles include:

PYO Wind Ensemble conducted by Westley BensonPYO String Orchestra conducted by Rebecca KimPYO Symphony Orchestra conducted by Rey Ramirez Admission is free and there is no reserved seating. Masks are required for all, regardless of vaccination status. To reserve your ticket, visit the PYO Eventbrite page. The Peninsula Youth Orchestra is a community orchestra for young musicians up to age 25. It is an official program of Soundscapes, a nonprofit that uses musical education to change the lives of young people on the peninsula. To learn more, visit www.soundscapes.org.