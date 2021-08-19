Enjoy the Water in Newport News!

Of the 120 square miles that make up Newport News, did you know 51 square miles are water? The city is located on the northern shore of the James River and extends southeast from Skiffe’s Creek, along many miles of waterfront to the river’s mouth near the Hampton Roads Harbor. Enjoying the water is a favorite pastime in Newport News, whether it’s through soothing activities like kayaking or canoeing or hobbies that take a little more skill, such as sailing, paddle boarding and fishing. Even if you’re a landlubber, the water views in Newport News allow you to admire everything from stunning sunsets over the James River to massive naval vessels going in for repair at Newport News Shipyard. Below are a few ways to enjoy the water that surrounds Newport News: Canoe, Paddle Boat, and Jon Boat at Harwood’s Mill (13564 Jefferson Ave.): From May through October, Harwood’s Mill, a 265-acre freshwater reservoir at the southeastern end of Newport News Park, offers kayak and Jon Boat rentals every weekend and on holidays to those 16 and older (paddles, oars, and personal flotation devices are provided). Call 757-888-3333 for details. Kayak at Deep Creek Landing Marina (200 Old Marina Lane): Spend time paddling and exploring the calm waters of Deep Creek and discover the natural beauty of our local waterways. The marina also offers Friday Office Kayak Parties, BBQ Kayak Parties, and a three-Month Unlimited Kayak Launch Pass, in addition to a place to store your kayak or paddleboard. Single, double, and triple kayaks are available to rent. Call 757-877-9555 for details. Launch a Water-Craft: Newport News is unique in that you can launch a sailboat, motor boat, jet ski, or other vessel in salt or fresh water. Freshwater launch sites in Newport News Park include the campground and Jefferson Avenue for the Lee Hall Reservoir. There is also a freshwater launch site at Harwood’s Mill Reservoir. Saltwater launch sites are at the Denbigh Park Boat Ramp, Peterson’s Yacht Basin and the Huntington Park Boat Ramp. Call 757-888-3333 or visit www.nnva.gov/792/Boating for details. Fish: Those who like to fish have many options in Newport News! Free saltwater fishing piers are located at Hilton Pier and King-Lincoln Park, the Wave Screen Pier at King-Lincoln Park, Denbigh Park, and the Monitor-Merrimac Overlook. Huntington Park is home to the James River Fishing Pier, which requires a fee for fishing. Freshwater fishing is available at Lee Hall and Harwood’s Mill Reservoirs. Call 757-888-3333 to ask about any necessary permits and licenses. Take in Amazing Views: There are numerous locations in Newport News to take in spectacular views while relaxing and connecting with nature.

King Lincoln Park – This majestic park overlooks the Hampton Roads waterfront in the Southeast Community of Newport News. In addition to a boardwalk with beach access, this 19-acre park features tennis, basketball, picnicking, playgrounds, a saltwater fishing pier and an interpretive center (open weekends in summer months).

Lion’s Bridge – Located off the Noland Trail, Lion’s Bridge is made up of four stone lions mounted on the ends of a dam built in the 1930s to create Mariners’ Lake, the centerpiece of Mariners’ Museum Park. For a breathtaking view of the James River, visit Lion’s Bridge at sunset.

Noland Trail – With five miles of pathways and a forest that is plush and beautiful, the Noland Trail at Mariners’ Museum Park features 14 bridges and numerous benches to sit and enjoy majestic water views and marvel at the serenity you’ll find around Mariners’ Lake.

Denbigh Boat Ramp – Denbigh Boat Ramp, at the western end of Denbigh Blvd., is on a tributary of the James River. It is part of a quiet, residential 13-acre park – the perfect place to unwind at the end of a busy day to enjoy its dazzling sunsets over the scenic and peaceful Warwick River.

Hilton Pier – Adjacent to Hilton Elementary School, Hilton Pier is known for its epic sunsets. Sit back and relax as you watch the sun drop behind the James River – either from the pier itself or from the small beach around it.

For a complete list of ideas, visit the Newport News Tourism website. Then grab your sunscreen and get ready for adventures in Newport News.