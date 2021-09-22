Enjoy World Maritime Day Activities at Nauticus on September 25

Celebrate World Maritime Day with Nauticus on September 25, 2021, as we highlight the maritime industry and its significance to the economy, the importance of the shipping industry and the protection of our marine environment. Guests can take part in interactive STEM to STERN float your boat and hauling cargo activities and operate an underwater robot in a mock harbor inspection. Throughout the day, learn about how ships get replenished out at sea, modern piracy, and the Hampton Roads shipping industry. Guests can also sign up to participate in the Family Build-A-Boat & Regatta Workshop. Enjoy Activities from Local Maritime Professionals: • Norfolk Harbor Patrol: Meet our local on-the-water police force and check out their equipment used to keep our local harbors safe. • Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC): Student teams will lead interactive remotely operated underwater robot demonstrations. • Virginia Ship Repair Association (VSRA): Learn about the different maritime organizations that fix and repair ships in Hampton Roads. • Chesapeake Public Library (CPL): Enjoy story times throughout the day hosted by CPL staff, in addition to maritime-themed craft activities. Plan Your Visit Nauticus will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and paid admission includes access to the Nauticus museum, special programming, and the Battleship Wisconsin. As always, Nauticus members are free. Tickets and additional details are available online at www.nauticus.org/event/world-maritimeday/.