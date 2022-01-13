Enter the Teen Poetry Contest in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Calling all teens! Do you have a way with words and a passion for justice and equality? If the answer is yes, this message is for you! Pearl Bailey Library is hosting a Teen Poetry Contest in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the winner will receive a special prize.

Submit your original poem, along with your name and contact information, to a staff member at the Pearl Bailey Youth Services Desk by 6 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, January 18.

Pearl Bailey Library is located at 2510 Wickham Ave and is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. For questions or more information, call Pearl Bailey Library at 757-247-8677 or visit library.nnva.gov.