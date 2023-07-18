Enter the ZOOM IN on Newport News Photo Contest

By: City of Newport News

The next few months are an ideal time to take photos in Newport News – and that photograph might win you $500! The city’s ZOOM IN on Newport News Photo Contest is returning for its 14th year, with this year’s theme being “Breakthrough Fun in Newport News!”

How did we come up with this theme? About two years ago, Newport News launched an initiative to uncover the city’s identity in an effort to brand what makes us unique. In November 2022, the city debuted its new message, “Newport News: Built on Breakthroughs.” Our new identity and message highlight that we are a city on the move, constantly changing and always creating … and that breakthrough adventures await around every corner!

Photographs with people having fun in Newport News are encouraged to be submitted. We envision photos taken at attractions like the Virginia Living Museum and The Mariners’ Museum, in one or more of our 30+ parks, at historical sites like Lee Hall Depot and the James A. Fields House, at cultural attractions, such as Downing-Gross and the Torggler Fine Arts Center, and at any special event. If it shows people having fun in Newport News, consider it entry-worthy!

Submitted images may be used in Newport News Tourism publications and on the city’s tourism website, therefore we ask that the photographs be taken in places that are recognizable as “Newport News.” We also ask that contestants not submit “selfies,” as these will not be eligible for the contest. If the photograph includes a recognizable face, then the model release section of the entry form must be completed.

A panel of judges will choose the winners. Participants may submit up to five photographs, digital or film. Photographs taken prior to the start of this contest are eligible to be entered, but photos previously submitted to a prior ZOOM IN on Newport News Photo Contest are not allowed in the competition.

Entries will be accepted through October 31, 2023. Please note that Newport News Tourism has eliminated the “professional” and “non-professional” categories to award just one grand prize of $500 to a single winner. An honorable mention prize of two VIP Passports for four people to enjoy the attractions in Newport News, valued at more than $100, is awarded to the runner-up.

Click here for full contest details – including entry form, submission guidelines, location ideas, and other suggestions to help you get started.