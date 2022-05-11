EPA To Hold Meeting on Tuesday, May 11th in Cradock and Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Cleanup Plan For Peck Iron and Metal

By: City of Portsmouth

The EPA is issuing a proposed cleanup plan, Proposed Remedial Action Plan, to address soil and sediment contamination at the Peck Iron and Metal Superfund Site and will hold public meetings on Tuesday, May 11th, and Tuesday, May 18th, at 6 p.m. Please see the Public Meeting information below. The Peck Iron and Metal Site is located immediately southwest of the intersection of Elm Avenue and Victory Boulevard, and was added to the Superfund program’s National Priorities List in November 2009. The EPA is seeking comment on the Proposed Plan during a 30-day public comment period which started on April 27th and ends on May 27th. The public comment period is an opportunity for you to provide input on the EPA’s work. Find the Superfund Site Proposed Plan and project background on the city’s website at www.portsmouthva.gov.