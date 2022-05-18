EPA To Hold Phone-In Q&A Session on Wednesday, May 18th On Proposed Cleanup Plan For Peck Iron and Metal

By: City of Portsmouth

The EPA is issuing a proposed cleanup plan, Proposed Remedial Action Plan, to address soil and sediment contamination at the Peck Iron and Metal Superfund Site and will host a phone-in Question & Answer Session on Wednesday, May 18th, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The conference line is (484) 352-3221 and the code is 54068971.

The Peck Iron and Metal Site is located immediately southwest of the intersection of Elm Avenue and Victory Boulevard, and was added to the Superfund program’s National Priorities List in November 2009. The EPA is seeking comment on the Proposed Plan during a 30-day public comment period which started on April 27th and ends on May 27th. The public comment period is an opportunity for you to provide input on the EPA’s work. More details about EPA’s preferred cleanup plan can be found in the Peck Iron and Metal Fact Sheet (PDF). The full text of the preferred cleanup plan can be found in the Proposed Plan (PDF).

