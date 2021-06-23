Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act
The Administration supports H.R. 239, which would provide equal access to healthcare for the Nation’s veterans who have served us with honor and dignity.
H.R. 239 would prohibit the Department of Veterans Affairs from requiring payment from a veteran for contraception that current law requires to be covered by health insurance plans without a cost-sharing requirement.
The Administration strongly supports providing our Veterans with access to contraception as it is a crucial element of preventive healthcare.