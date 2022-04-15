ERC’s Good Citizenship Scholarship

By: Dana Woodson

The Elizabeth River Crossings Good Citizen Scholarship is awarded to one graduating senior at each of the eight public high schools in Portsmouth and Norfolk, for their dedication to demonstrating good citizenship within their school and community. The $6,000 scholarship is dispersed in $1,500 annual increments across four years for any college, trade school or post-secondary institution expense, so long as the student can provide proof of enrollment each year. The 2022 ERC Good Citizenship Scholarship application is due Friday, May 6, 2022. For more information and the application, go to www.ERCscholarship.com. If you have any questions, please email Carley at CBrierre@ercopco.com or call (757) 793-0337.