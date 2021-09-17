ERT and VDOT Traffic Alerts
DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE
From Friday, September 17 to Friday, September 24
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, September 20; Tuesday, September 21; Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, September 19 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Right lane closure on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Sunday, September 19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
I-264 West: Right lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, September 19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Follow us!
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:
• Download the 511 smartphone app
• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone
A partner of
Sept. 17, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of Sept. 19-25
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.
*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*
For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.
Bridges & Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
· Single-lane closure eastbound Sept. 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures westbound Sept. 24 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
· Mobile, single-lane closures southbound Sept. 21-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound:
· Sept. 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Sept. 20-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
High Rise Bridge, I-64:
· Brief, intermittent stoppages in both directions Sept. 19 from 6-6:30 a.m.
Berkley Bridge, I-264:
· Brief, intermittent stoppages westbound Sept. 19 from 3-6 a.m.
James River Bridge, Route 17:
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures:
· Southbound Sept. 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Northbound Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HRBT Expansion Project:
· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):
· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:
· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) in Lightfoot to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Sept. 19-23 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive west of Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) Sept. 22-24, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199/Newman Road west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199/Newman Road to follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199/Newman Road east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
· For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp
· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):
· Sept. 20-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Sept. 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
· Sept. 25 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
· Sept. 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Closure of northbound Military Highway at the I-64 overpass Sept. 19-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3A2SQAY
I-64, Newport News:
· Intermittent stoppages in both directions from Yorktown Road (exit 247) to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A/B) Sept. 18-19 from 6-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Click here for full release from Dominion Energy: https://www.virginiadot.org/VDOT/Travel/Travel_Alerts/Hampton_Roads/asset_upload_file252_55256.pdf
I-64, Express Lanes:
· Full closure in both directions Sept. 21-25 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
I-64, Norfolk:
· Full ramp closure from Northampton Boulevard north (Route 13) to I-64 east Sept. 19-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full ramp closure from Northampton Boulevard south (Route 13) to I-64 east and west Sept. 19-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full ramp closure I-64 east at Northampton Boulevard (exit 282A) Sept. 19-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Sept. 19-25 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.
· Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) from Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. to Sept. 27 at 5 a.m.
· Consecutive, single-lane closure on I-264 east from the Greenwich Road flyover to Witchduck Road (exit 16) in place through Sept. 24. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3tuuI7L
· Closure with detour of both directions of Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange on Sept. 18 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange Sept. 19-26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-564, Norfolk:
· Consecutive, double-lane closures on I-564 west between the I-64 west interchange and Terminal Boulevard:
· Starting Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. through Sept. 20 at 4 a.m.
· Starting Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. through Sept. 27 at 4 a.m.