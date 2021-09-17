ERT and VDOT Traffic Alerts



















Sept. 17, 2021











HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS





For the week of Sept. 19-25











NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.











*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*











﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

















Bridges & Tunnels:





﻿





Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:





· Single-lane closure eastbound Sept. 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures westbound Sept. 24 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.











Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:





· Mobile, single-lane closures southbound Sept. 21-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound:





· Sept. 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Sept. 20-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.











High Rise Bridge, I-64:





· Brief, intermittent stoppages in both directions Sept. 19 from 6-6:30 a.m.











Berkley Bridge, I-264:





· Brief, intermittent stoppages westbound Sept. 19 from 3-6 a.m.











James River Bridge, Route 17:





· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures:





· Southbound Sept. 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Northbound Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.











HRBT Expansion Project:





· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.











﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):





· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).﻿



































I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:





· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) in Lightfoot to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Sept. 19-23 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive west of Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) Sept. 22-24, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199/Newman Road west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199/Newman Road to follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199/Newman Road east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.











I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:





· For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp





· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):





· Sept. 20-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Sept. 24 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.





· Sept. 25 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.





· Sept. 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Closure of northbound Military Highway at the I-64 overpass Sept. 19-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3A2SQAY











I-64, Newport News:





· Intermittent stoppages in both directions from Yorktown Road (exit 247) to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A/B) Sept. 18-19 from 6-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Click here for full release from Dominion Energy: https://www.virginiadot.org/VDOT/Travel/Travel_Alerts/Hampton_Roads/asset_upload_file252_55256.pdf











I-64, Express Lanes:





· Full closure in both directions Sept. 21-25 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.











I-64, Norfolk:





· Full ramp closure from Northampton Boulevard north (Route 13) to I-64 east Sept. 19-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Full ramp closure from Northampton Boulevard south (Route 13) to I-64 east and west Sept. 19-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Full ramp closure I-64 east at Northampton Boulevard (exit 282A) Sept. 19-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.























I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:





· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Sept. 19-25 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.





· Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) from Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. to Sept. 27 at 5 a.m.





· Consecutive, single-lane closure on I-264 east from the Greenwich Road flyover to Witchduck Road (exit 16) in place through Sept. 24. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3tuuI7L





· Closure with detour of both directions of Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange on Sept. 18 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange Sept. 19-26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

















I-564, Norfolk:





· Consecutive, double-lane closures on I-564 west between the I-64 west interchange and Terminal Boulevard:





· Starting Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. through Sept. 20 at 4 a.m.





· Starting Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. through Sept. 27 at 4 a.m.



