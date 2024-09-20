ESPN First Take Visits Howard University’s ‘Yard’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – ESPN’s “First Take” visited the campus of Howard University on Friday, September 20, 2024 in advance of the Truth & Service Classic / Battle of the Real HU, an annual football game between Howard University and Hampton University.

The show, anchored by Winston Salem State University graduate Stephen A. Smith and Savannah State University graduate Shannon Sharpe, broadcasted live from The Yard on Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The visit by “First Take” is the inaugural stop for the series “First Take on the Road”, a segment that will put HBCU’s around the states in front of a national audience.

