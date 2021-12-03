Eviction Prevention Resource Clinic

The City of Norfolk, Virginia Poverty Law Center and Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia want to get you the help you need!

Apply for rent, utility and relief assistance, have your legal questions answered and learn more about how Virginia’s housing laws affect you.

Attendees should bring photo ID, social security card, rental/lease agreement*, utility bills* and last two paystubs*

*originals, copies or digital documents are acceptable

Breakfast, lunch and childcare provided at no cost.

Registration is required for this event for adults and children. Please be sure to register all attendees.

Eviction Prevention

An award of $560,000 to Norfolk from the Virginia Eviction Reduction pilot program has been expanded to provide rental assistance and other support for renters with or without dependent children who are in danger of eviction.

Those in need of support must meet some eligibility requirements including provide proof of Norfolk residency, documentation for any dependent children, current lease, etc. The program was expanded in October 2021 and in addition to rental arrearages, can now assist with advance rent payment, utility-payments and limited assistance with childcare costs.

Norfolk is one of four grantees to participate in the program designed to lower eviction rates and address the underlying causes of evictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic fallout has exacerbated housing instability and inequality in the Commonwealth and across the country, with disproportionate impacts on communities of color and low-income communities.

In Norfolk, the grant funding will allow expansion of strategies identified in its Eviction Action Plan, developed as part of its participation in an eviction cohort sponsored by the National League of Cities in March 2020. Because of the detrimental impact eviction places on children, this support gives priority to low-income families with dependent children; however, all Norfolk households are welcome to apply. Norfolk will work in partnership with local community organizations to provide rental assistance and other necessary services to households.

To apply for eviction prevention assistance, call 757-664-RENT (7368), email evictionprevention@norfolk.gov, or fill out our online forms for Rent & Utility Assistance or Utilities-only Assistance.

