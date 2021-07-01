An award of $560,000 to Norfolk from the Virginia Eviction Reduction pilot program will provide rental assistance and other support for low-income renters with dependent children who are in danger of eviction.

Those in need of support must meet some eligibility requirements including income and provide proof of Norfolk residency as well as dependent children.

Norfolk is one of four grantees to participate in the program designed to lower eviction rates and address the underlying causes of evictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic fallout has exacerbated housing instability and inequality in the Commonwealth and across the country, with disproportionate impacts on communities of color and low-income communities.

In Norfolk, the grant funding will allow expansion of strategies identified in its Eviction Action Plan, developed as part of its participation in an eviction cohort sponsored by the National League of Cities in March 2020. Because of the detrimental impact eviction places on children, this support is targeted to low-income families with dependent children. Norfolk will work in partnership with local community organizations to provide rental assistance and other necessary services to households.

To apply for eviction prevention assistance, call 757-664-RENT (7368), email evictionprevention@norfolk.gov, or visit www.norfolk.gov/evictionpreventionassistancescreening.