Excessive Heat Predicted Over Next Several Days

The National Weather Service predicts increasingly high temperatures from today into next week. Temperatures are forecast to range from the lower 90s today through next week, with heat index values expected to surge to 107 on Thursday. Residents are welcome to visit all Newport News Public Library branches and city community centers to seek relief from the heat. In addition, the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center is open daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. to support the homeless community (7401 Warwick Boulevard). It is important to monitor and limit your exposure to the heat. The very young, elderly, and those with certain medical conditions are especially vulnerable to prolonged exposure to excessive heat. Below are tips on how to prevent heat-related illness. Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so your body has a chance to recover.Pace Yourself: Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.Wear Sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions.Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.Know the Signs: Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them. For additional heat safety tips and resources, visit the National Weather Service’s website.