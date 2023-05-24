Expect Delays on Warwick Blvd. May 24

By: City of Newport News

Motorists driving in the Hidenwood section of Warwick Boulevard, from Christopher Newport University past the Newport News School Administration Building, should expect delays the evening of Wednesday, May 24. Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) and the City of Newport News are joining together to host a “City of Champions” celebration for students, families, and staff at Todd Stadium (12465 Warwick Blvd.) from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Those driving in the area will experience traffic, as guests arrive to the event and shuttle buses transport others from satellite parking areas.

The “City of Champions” event is open to all NNPS students and staff, as well as their families. Throughout the evening, NNPS and city leadership will recognize and celebrate student and staff achievements in academics, arts, athletics, and leadership. The evening also includes student performances, school exhibits, activities, and more.

This event is only open to NNPS students and staff, as well as their families; registration and school ID are required. For more details, please contact your child’s school.