Experience Black History Month in Newport News!

Newport News is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of activities that honor the history, traditions, advancements, and culture of African Americans. Whatever your interests – from theatrical and musical performances to museum exhibitions and engaging workshops – an array of experiences awaits in Newport News!

A key focus of Black History Month is learning, and educational opportunities abound in Newport News. During slavery, numerous restrictions and barriers prevented individuals from staying together as a family. Because it was forbidden for them to learn to read or communicate openly with each other, those who were enslaved often found creative ways to express themselves and share their stories. One of those ways was through art. Art leaves room for creative freedom, open interpretation, and the ability to outwardly express emotions. With the many forms of art, Black people were able to express themselves through literature, visual arts, music, dance, theater, fashion, and comedy. These forms of art meant freedom and reconnection to their loved ones. Art is still bringing people together.

Below are just a few events taking place around the city in honor of Black History Month.