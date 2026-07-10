Experience the Roots & Rhythm Marketplace This Saturday

Discover local vendors, live entertainment and family fun this Saturday for the Roots and Rhythm Marketplace. Hosted by Newport News Parks and Recreation, this free community event celebrates the creativity, culture and connections that make Newport News unique.

Guests can explore fresh local products, handmade goods, artisan creations, food vendors and community exhibits, while enjoying activities for visitors of all ages. The marketplace offers an opportunity to support local makers, discover something new and spend time with family and friends.

The Roots and Rhythm Marketplace continues this Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd. Admission and parking are free.

Come out and experience a vibrant community event that highlights local talent, strengthens connections and brings neighbors together. For updates and announcements, visit nnparksandrec.org.