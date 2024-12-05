Experience Torggler with a Twist

Celebrate the holiday season with a fresh, new twist at the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center (1 Avenue of the Arts) this Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 – 7 p.m. Immerse yourself in three new exhibitions: Reflections: Surface & Substance, Facial Features, and the 18th Annual ArtCNU photography exhibition.

Sip, socialize, and participate in our seasonally-inspired arts and crafts projects. This after-hours event is free and open to the public with beer and wine at a cash bar.

﻿Bring your friends and unwind with us!