Explore Local Lore: Learn About the Witch of Pungo in Virginia Beach Culture

Free upcoming author talks at Central Library and Princess Anne Library

Virginia Beach residents have been sharing stories about Grace Sherwood, the Witch of Pungo, since she was ducked in the Lynnhaven Bay during her witchcraft trial in 1706. As the story goes, she floated on the water rather than sinking, proving her guilt. She spent seven years in jail before returning to her home.

What was her life like?

Learn about the history of the real-life woman accused of being a witch as Virginia Beach Public Library hosts author talks with Beach native Scott Moore, professor of history at Eastern Connecticut State University, and author of “The Witch of Pungo: Grace Sherwood in Virginia History and Culture,” published this year by University of Virginia Press.

Moore will speak 1-4 p.m., July 20, at Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library and 5-6:45 p.m., July 23, at Princess Anne Area Library He will explore Grace Sherwood’s life and how legends about her have shaped Virginia Beach culture. Historical records, printed legends and other resources used to tell this history are available to reference at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library.

Both events are free and open to adults and teens (grades 9 and up). Register now to reserve your seat.

Interested in conducting your own local history research? Visit VBPL online for resources like the Edgar T. Brown Local History Archive and digital research options including Ancestry.com (available for in-library use). You can also email archives@vbgov.com or call 757-385-0150 make an appointment with a librarian for research assistance.