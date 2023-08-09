Explore Pop-Up Marketplace and Exhibits this Saturday

By: City of Newport News

Celebrate Newport News creatives and entrepreneurs during the free event

Don’t miss the first “Made in Newport News” event this Saturday, August 12, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at City Center at Oyster Point. This free event includes live music and entertainment, art experiences, a beer garden, food, businesses, family activities, and more!

The Contemporary Arts Network (CAN) Foundation is hosting diverse and unique programs in stores along Mariner’s Row in City Center during and after the event. Pop-ups include:

Made in Newport News Marketplace: A community marketplace and fashion house consisting of Newport News-based creatives, makers, and brands.

A group installation featuring the work of artists from or based in Newport News. Made in Newport News Multimedia Pop-up: Podcasts and filmed performances (musical, comedy, poetry, etc.) from Newport News-based creatives.

The pop-ups will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A special after-hours performance featuring i.D. Jeter and the R.O.R. Band will take place in the exhibition space from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. Follow the event signage and don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance!

Look for more updates and special announcements on this event throughout the week and be sure to follow the city’s social media pages to participate in a contest. For up-to-date information on performances, visit the Newport News Special Events website.