Explore Trusted News Sources with Newport News Library Card

Keeping up with the news has never been easier. With an active Newport News Public Library All Access card, patrons can enjoy free access to America’s News, a comprehensive online database featuring thousands of newspapers, journals and news publications from across the United States.

The resource includes more than 4,000 news sources, including full-color, cover-to-cover editions of publications such as the Daily Press, The Virginian-Pilot, Richmond Times-Dispatch and USA Today. Whether you’re interested in local headlines, national news or historical archives, America’s News offers reliable information in one convenient place.

Available from library computers or any internet-connected device, the database allows users to search current and archived articles, explore topics from multiple perspectives and access trusted sources for school, work, genealogy or personal research.

Whether you’re following today’s headlines or uncovering stories from the past, America’s News helps readers stay informed wherever they are.

Your Newport News Public Library account also provides access to a variety of online resources, physical collections, public computers, printing services and more. Register for a free All Access library card today and start exploring thousands of trusted news sources and other valuable library resources from anywhere.