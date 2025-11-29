Explore Virginia Beach Winter Fun with Parks Activity Guide

The online go-to source lists VBPR programs, events and activities for December through February.



Winter may be approaching, but the excitement is heating up. Plan for fun this upcoming season with Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR). The new Winter 2026 Activity Guide has you covered from December through February with parks and recreation programs, events and activities for all ages. Whether you want to try something new, get active or plan a family adventure, the guide has it all.

Winter Highlights to Keep You Moving

Some of the season’s most anticipated events are highlighted in the guide, giving everyone a chance to embrace the colder months while staying active and connected.

Seniors can enjoy the Forever Young program, featuring easygoing games, live entertainment and activities that keep everyone moving.

Adults 21 and older can join the Mind Over Miles Walking Club, meeting the first Tuesday of every month.

Young adventurers can sign up for Nature Pals Winter Camp to explore nature, try new activities and make new friends.

The Winter Wildlife Festival celebrates coastal wildlife and nature all January long, featuring a flock of engaging programs that showcase the beauty of Virginia Beach. Spots are filling up quickly, so register today!

Share the Joy

For those interested in giving back, Williams Farm Recreation Center is collecting Angel Tree gifts, and Bow Creek Recreation Center serves as a Toys for Tots drop-off site.

Explore More Ways to Play

The Winter Guide makes it easy to explore everything from youth and adult classes to outdoor adventures, fitness opportunities and even therapeutic recreation. With all the details in one place, it’s simple to plan your activities, sign up for programs and make the most of the season.

Make the Winter 2026 Activity Guide your one-stop resource for planning parks and recreation fun this upcoming season. Access the full guide online at Parks.VirginiaBeach.gov. Make this season your most active and fun yet!