Explore with Your Library Card Day: Lee Hall Depot

Newport News Historic Services is pleased to join Tidewater Area Public Libraries for the 2024 Explore with Your Library Card campaign. Visitors with library cards for any library in Hampton Roads (public or academic) receive free admission to participating cultural institutions on select dates.

In honor of National Book Lovers Day, activities and crafts related to children’s train stories will be offered for the young and young at heart on Sat., Aug. 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Lee Hall Depot, 9 Elmhurst Street and Warwick Boulevard.

This family event is FREE for all Hampton Roads/Tidewater area library cardholders.

For non-library card holders, regular museum admission rates are $8/adult, $7/senior, $6/student (ages 7-18), or $20/family. Guests under age 7 are free.