Extended Closure: I-264 West Off-Ramp to Ballentine Boulevard (Exit 12)

Multiweek off-ramp closure with detour, starting as early as July 25

Norfolk — Starting overnight as early as July 25, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to close the I-264 west off-ramp to Ballentine Boulevard (exit 12) for several weeks, as part of the I-264 West/Ballentine Boulevard Ramp Improvements Project in Norfolk.

The closure will allow the contractor to demolish both lanes of existing pavement on the off-ramp to Ballentine Boulevard and perform repaving operations, in order to widen the ramp to three lanes, with two right-turn lanes and one left-turn lane onto Ballentine Boulevard.

A signed detour will be in place, directing motorists from I-264 west to East Brambleton Avenue (exit 11B), Park Avenue, East Virginia Beach Boulevard, and returning to Ballentine Boulevard.

Additionally, during the off-ramp closure, the outside right travel lane of northbound Ballentine Boulevard, between Westminster Avenue and The Tide light rail tracks, will be closed, reducing northbound travel to one lane in that portion of the roadway.

The ramp closure is estimated to remain in place through mid-August.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT’s free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.