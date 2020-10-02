EXTENDED CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR I-664 MONITOR-MERRIMAC MEMORIAL BRIDGE-TUNNEL

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) for paving operations in one direction at a time over the course of two weekends, starting as early as Friday, Oct. 2.

Crews are currently scheduled to close all southbound lanes of I-664 MMMBT, toward Suffolk, beginning as early as Friday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. The lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 5 by 5 a.m. Also during this time, a right-lane closure will also be in place on I-664 north at the MMMBT.

The full extended closure of all northbound lanes of I-664 MMMBT, is currently scheduled to begin as early as Friday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. The lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 12, by 5 a.m.

These scheduled maintenance activities are weather-dependent. Crews will have detours in place for motorists who need to travel in these areas during the closure. Motorists should use the Route 17 James River Bridge or the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as alternate routes.

The signed detours for I-664 MMMBT south will be as follows:

· Exit onto 26th St.

· Turn right onto Washington Ave.

· Turn right onto 29th St.

· Turn left onto Warwick Blvd.

· Turn left onto Route 17/258 south towards James River Bridge.

· Follow Route 17 towards I-664.

· End at I-664 South.

The signed detours for I-664 MMMBT north will be as follows:

· Exit onto Route 17 North Bridge Road.

· Follow Route 17 towards the James River Bridge.

· Exit onto Route 60 East.

· Turn left onto 34th St.

· Stay left towards I-664 exits

· End at I-664 north.

Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511virginia.org, call 511, or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app, for current traffic and travel information.