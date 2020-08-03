Facing Eviction? Program Offers Help with Past-Due Rent or Mortgage Payments due to COVID

July 2, 2020 – Hampton residents are eligible to apply for state funds to cover past-due rent and/or mortgage payments.

The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program is designed to support and ensure housing stability during the pandemic. Depending on the availability of funds and household needs, the relief program may provide financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments for eligible households. This includes financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments past due beginning April 1, 2020, and onward. Financial assistance is a one-time payment with the opportunity for renewal based on the availability of funding and the household’s need for additional assistance and continued eligibility.

You are eligible to apply if you have experienced a loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic; your rent or mortgage is at or below 150% fair market rent, and your household income is at or below 80% area median income. (See detail below.)

Loss of income includes people who: were laid off, experienced a reduction in hours of work; must stay home to care for children due to closure of daycare and/or school; lost child or spousal support; have been unable to find employment due to COVID-19; were unwilling or unable to participate in their previous employment due to their high risk of severe illness from COVID-19; or whose place of employment has closed.

Household income levels vary based on the number of people in the household. Some examples are: $46,200 for one person; $52,800 for two people; $66,000 for four people. Those with lower incomes are prioritized during the earliest days of the program.

To apply, call the Hampton Roads Community Action Program at 757-247-0379 and press option 1. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.