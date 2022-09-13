Fall Into Fun and Learning at the Brooks Crossing iLab

By: City of Newport News

Young people can embark upon new learning adventures this fall with the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (iLab). The iLab is hosting a variety of FREE STEM learning courses in an environment that encourages creativity, teambuilding, and FUN.

Fall courses include:

Audio Engineering, DJing, and Beat Making – Every Monday from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. now through December 5 – Ages 11-17

Sewing Theory – Fridays from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. September 16 – December 2 – Ages 11-17

Story Coding Fall Camp – September 26 – 30 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Ages 11-17

Snap Coding Fall Camp – October 10 – 14 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Ages 11-17

Digital Art Fall Session – Tuesday – Thursdays October 18 – 27 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Ages 11 – 14

Introduction to Graphic Design – November 2, 9, and 16 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Ages 16+

Abelton & Serato with DJ Rick Geez – Tuesday – Thursdays October 8 – 17 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Ages 11 – 14

All classes are held in person at the iLab, which is located at 550 30th Street, Suite 101 in Newport News. While classes are free, registration is required. Visit www.brookscrossingilab.com to get started.

Parents – keep watching the newsletter and the iLab’s Facebook page for additional fall courses, including some for young children.