Famous Faces: The Portraits of Calvin Bridges Newsome House Exhibit

Catch this month’s exhibit at the Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center, 2803 Oak Avenue. “Famous Faces: The Portraits of Calvin Bridges” is on display at the Newsome House through April 1, Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Mr. Bridges uses charcoal and pencil to depict famous people in what he considers their “proudest moments.” This show features his images of Oprah Winfrey, Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, and others. Mr. Bridges is a local artist and is primarily self-taught; he began drawing after taking just one art class. He is also a musician. Artwork is available for sale by contacting Mr. Bridges.

The Newsome House Museum & Cultural Center is the restored 1899 residence of J. Thomas Newsome, a respected attorney, journalist, churchman and civic leader, who prospered as part of the post-Civil War south’s new urban African-American middle class. His Queen Anne residence served as the hub of the local black community from which he led the fight for social justice within Virginia. Special events and evening programs are held year-round. Parking is free. The Newsome House is partially wheelchair accessible.