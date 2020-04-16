Fashion Nova Launches Fashion Nova Cares With Cardi B To Giveaway $1 Million Dollars Directly To People Impacted By COVID-19

By Fashion Nova

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Fashion Nova, a leading online fashion lifestyle brand, and cultural icon, Cardi B announced Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B, a philanthropic initiative focused on helping people in need. Beginning today until May 20, 2020, Fashion Nova Cares will give away $1,000 dollars every hour, for a total of $1,000,000.

“People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus,” said Richard Saghian, Founder and CEO of Fashion Nova. “Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

“Everyone has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Cardi B. “Fashion Nova Cares and I have come with a way to help the many families in need.”

To qualify, those in need can visit fashionnova.com/cares to share their stories and information. Fashion Nova Cares will choose 24 people each day for the duration of the program. Fashion Nova will then distribute individual checks in the amount of $1,000.

“All of us have to play a part in supporting the communities that we serve,” added Richard Saghian. “Our Fashion Nova Cares initiative will continue beyond the current challenges of Covid-19 with additional endeavors and programs that will further help make a positive impact in people’s lives.”

For more information, please visit fashionnova.com/cares.