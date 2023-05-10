Fayetteville State and Virginia State Lead After Day One of Outdoor Track Championships

The Broncos scored 51 points to lead Shaw (36 points) and Virginia State (21) after four scored events in the women’s division. The Trojans tallied 57 points followed by Lincoln (Pa.) (33.5) and Claflin (30.5) after five scored events in the men’s division. The Broncos were led by women’s long jump winner M’Smrya Seward and women’s high jump winner Ashley Taylor. Tracy Idugboe finished third in the long jump while Nia Gibson and Repline Cheptoo placed second and third, respectively, in the 1500-meter run. Shaw was paced by women’s javelin throw winner Kamille Patrick and Virginia State was led by 1500-meter women’s winner Emoni Coleman.

Virginia State dominated the men’s shot put to build an early lead. The trio of Atrell Williams, Isaiah Ramadane and Devonte Moore finished 1-2-3, respectively, to score nearly half of the Trojans’ points. Teammate Jalen Brownlee was the winner in the men’s 1500-meter run. Glenn Butler, the CIAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Year, led Lincoln (Pa.) with victories in the men’s high jump and long jump and teammate Jeremy Gyan won the men’s pole vault. Jocolbi Morgan of Claflin was second in the men’s long jump and tied for fourth in the men’s high jump. The meet continues Saturday with the men’s and women’s finals in the 4×100 relay, the women’s 100 hurdles, the men’s 110 hurdles, the 400 dash, the 100 dash, the 800 run, the 400 hurdles, the 200 dash, the women’s 3000 run, the men’s 5000 run, the 4×400 relay, the discus, the women’s high jump, the triple jump and the men’s javelin.

The first event starts at 9 a.m. The awards ceremony begins 30 minutes after the last event. Live stats can be seen HERE. For the latest information about the CIAA, visit www.theciaa.com or follow the conference on social media via Facebook (The CIAA), Twitter (@CIAAForLife), and Instagram (@CIAASports).

