Fayetteville State Leads First Day of CIAA Golf Championship by Six Strokes

Jacksonville, NC — Fayetteville State closed out the first day of competition at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Golf Championship with a five-stroke lead over Virginia Union (583, +7 to 588, +12) following 36 holes on the Jacksonville Country Club par-72 6,655-yard course. The final round of 18 holes will tee off tomorrow at 8:00 am.

Fayetteville State, the CIAA Southern Division Champion, finished the first 18 holes with a one-stroke lead defending CIAA Champions Livingstone, 295-296. Virginia Union, the Northern Division Champs, outperformed its first-round 301 scorecard with a 287. Livingstone shot a 300 in the second round to drop to 596 (+20).

FSU’s Caden Hodges is currently the top golfer at 5-under 139 (71, 68). Virginia Union’s Alkin Barkley is three strokes behind at 2-under 142 (71, 71). Fayetteville State’s Juan Lopez ranks third with a 1-over 145 (72, 73) and Juan Ruiz Patino of Virginia State is fourth with a scorecard of 2-over 146 (71, 75).

Virginia State stands at fourth (623, 311-312) while Johnson C. Smith follows at fifth (655; 329, 326). Winston-Salem State is sixth (681; 350, 331) and Elizabeth City State is seventh (735; 368, 367).

The top three teams will be honored during the closing ceremony along with the low medalist and coach of the year. The all-conference and all-tournament teams will also be announced.

Complete results from day one of action as well as the updated pairings and tee times for day two of the conference championship can be viewed by clicking HERE or by visiting http://www.golfstat.com/.

Competition at the 2023 CIAA Golf Championship will continue tomorrow morning with the first tee at 8 a.m.

For more information about the 2023 CIAA Men’s Golf Championship, visit www.theciaa.com or the 2023 CIAA Golf Championship page. Fans can also follow the conference on Facebook (The CIAA), Twitter (@CIAAForLife), and Instagram (@CIAASports) or join the conversation by using #CIAAGolf on your favorite social media platforms.

