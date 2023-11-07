Fayetteville State & Virginia Union are headed to SALEM‼️

CHARLOTTE, NC (November 5, 2023) – Virginia Union University and Fayetteville State University, the top football teams from the Northern and Southern Divisions, respectively, of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, will battle on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET when the conference hosts the 2023 CIAA Football Championship game at Salem (Va.) Stadium.

Fayetteville State University finished the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and a 8-0 mark in conference play and 5-0 in the Southern Division. Virginia Union won the Northern Division with an overall record of 9-1, 7-1 record in conference and 5-0 within the division this season. The Virginia Union versus Fayetteville State series began in 1974 and VUU’s Panthers lead the overall series 15-11-2. Fayetteville State and Virginia Union have met only once in the conference Championship game and FSU’s Broncos won that contest 23-19 in Durham (N.C.) in 2003. The Virginia Union Panthers have won nine CIAA crowns (1917, 1923, 1973, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1986 and 2001). Virginia Union’s last CIAA Championship game appearance was in 2007, losing to Shaw by a score of 24-21.

The Broncos clinched their sixth consecutive division title with a win on October 28 and will be looking to repeat as CIAA Champions. Last year, Fayetteville State edged Chowan 31-28 on 43-yard field goal as time expired to capture its fourth conference crown.

Virginia Union grabbed sole possession of the division on the last day of regular season play as the Panthers defeated the Virginia State last Saturday afternoon in Richmond, Va. by a score of 30-20 and before a nationally televised audience and jam-packed Hovey Field.

These two teams already met in inter-division action this year on September 23rd with Virginia Union playing host to visiting Fayetteville State and the FSU Broncos would prevail 10-7 over the Panthers. Fayetteville State’s Jacob Meneses booted a 27-yard field goal which hit off the left upright and went through with just six ticks remaining in the contest. Playing in a steady rain for the entire game, neither team could muster much offense. Virginia Union tallied 184 yards of total offense and Fayetteville State managed just 92 yards of total offense.

Advance general admission tickets to the Football Championship are $15, Youth or Student with IDs are $10. Both are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Admission for children ages 7 and under is free. Tickets are also available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday – Friday: 8 am – 5 pm).

CIAA VIP Tickets for the football championship are available for advanced purchase only on Ticketmaster.com. While supplies last, a $30 upgrade will include FREE VIP reserved parking, one-time entry to CIAA Hospitality Tent sponsored by the City of Salem, and a FREE Championship Program. Get this sale while supplies last! You MUST present your Hospitality ticket to gain access for parking and to get into the tent.

Family-friendly activities during the football finale include free tailgating and fireworks display after the game. The always crowd favorite marching bands and cheerleading squads will also be a part of this year’s championship experience. After the contest, fans are encouraged to stay for extravagant fireworks display and the awards presentation.

A clear bag policy will be enforced on site by the CIAA. Clear backpacks, clear totes and clear storage bags will be allowed with no size restrictions. Coolers and umbrellas are not permitted.



Parking is free and fans are encouraged to begin their tailgating festivities at 9:00 a.m. with gates opening at 12 noon.



Players from both teams will take part in community outreach programs in the Salem area the day before the game. Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the city of Salem will host team luncheons where all-conference selections from both championship participants will receive recognition.





HBCUGO will conclude its CIAA football broadcast schedule with the conference champioship game on Saturday, November 11 at Salem Stadium. The game will be showcased on HBCUgo.TV as well as the HBCUGo mobile app.

Media interested in covering the 2023 CIAA Football Championship can request credentials HERE or by visiting the CIAA Football Championship landing page. Due to limited media space, all media requests may not be honored.