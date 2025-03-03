Fayetteville State women post 64-56 win over Virginia State for CIAA title

BALTIMORE, MD. – Fayetteville State and Virginia State went head-to-head in the 2025 Food Lion CIAA Women’s Basketball championship, with the Broncos seeking their second straight title while the Trojans were looking for their first since 2015.

Both teams were neck and neck in the first quarter, as a three-pointer by FSU’s Talia Trotter gave the Broncos an 11-8 lead heading into the second quarter.

Fayetteville State began to separate in the second quarter, kicking it off with back-to-back threes by Alivia Evans and Keayna McLaughlin to grow the lead to nine points. The Broncos stayed hot from the arc, as four of their final five possessions of the second quarter ended with a made three-pointer, as they’d take a 32-17 lead into the break.

The Trojans would not give up without a fight, as they used some timely shots and strong defensive play to cut the lead down to as low as nine in the third quarter, which would eventually grow back to 12 as the third quarter came to an end.

Fayetteville State’s top scorers, Trotter and McLaughlin netted a few more baskets to help keep the Trojans at bay. As the clock struck zero, the Broncos found themselves as champions once again, claiming a 64-56 victory over Virginia State.

2025 Food Lion Women’s Championship MVP

Nyah Wilkins (Fayetteville State University)

2025 CIAA Women’s Tournament MVP

Nyah Wilkins (Fayetteville State University)

2025 CIAA Women’s All-Tournament Team

Destiny Ryles (Bowie State University)

Nyssa Fields (Lincoln University)

Tatianna Jones (Virginia Union University)

Nya Morris (Claflin University)

Amesha Miller (Virginia State University)

Ani Harris (Virginia State)

Azariah Binford (Bluefield State University)

Carmen Kweti (Virginia State University)

Keayna McLaughlin (Fayetteville State University)

2025 CIAA Women’s Team Sportsmanship Award

Bluefield State University