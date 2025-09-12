FBI Says No Credible Threat to Hampton University

The FBI released the following statement: “While we have no information to indicate a credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.” Based upon this FBI analysis and in collaboration with local and state law enforcement professionals and our campus police department, Hampton University is implementing a phased return to normal activity.

Phase I is a partial reopening of campus involving the following activities, effective Friday, September 12, 2025:

Classes remain canceled for the day.

Off-campus students may return to campus.

The Dining Hall and food vendors remain open.

Harvey Library and the Student Center (including the food court) will reopen.

Faculty will not return to campus at this time.

Only essential staff should report to campus, as determined by your supervisors.

All athletic activities will resume.

Students are encouraged to remain on campus unless travel is essential.

Heightened security will remain in place, and we urge everyone to stay vigilant.

Phase II will represent a complete return to normal activity, which we anticipate to occur by Monday, September 15, 2025.

In the meantime, if you see something, say something— and contact Hampton University Police at 757-727-5300.

The safety and security of Hampton students and campus community remains our chief concern!