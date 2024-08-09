FCS Football Central Announces 2024 Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, in collaboration with DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, today unveiled the prestigious 2024 Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List.



The announcement highlights 19 standout defensive backs from HBCUs at the Division I level, headlined by last year’s winner, Howard defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr.



Joining Gallop Jr. on the watchlist from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is fellow Bison Carson Hinton, a pair of Bears in Carlvainsky Decius and Jason Prevard, as well as two Spartans in Devon Allen and Terron Mallory.



The Aeneas Williams Award is sponsored by the Chickasaw Nation and is the first of its kind dedicated exclusively to recognizing excellence in HBCU football. It is awarded to the top defensive back, who not only shows excellent on-field performance, but also embodies strong character and athletic prowess.



Below is the preseason watch list for the 2024 Aeneas Williams Award.

2024 Aeneas Williams Award Watch List

Devon Allen (Norfolk State, Sr.)

Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M, Sr.)

James Burgess (Alabama State, Sr.)

Darren Burton II (Hampton, Soph.)

Carlvainsky Decius (Morgan State, Sr.)

Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard, Gr.)

Calvin Henderson (Grambling State, Sr.)

Carson Hinton (Howard, Gr.)

Horacio Johnson (Southern, Sr.)

Terron Mallory (Norfolk State, Gr.)

Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, Gr.)

Emari Pait (Alabama A&M, Soph.)

Jason Prevard (Morgan State, Soph.)

Karon Prunty (North Carolina A&T, Sr.)

Canary Simmons (Texas Southern, Sr.)

Andrew Smith (Alcorn State, Sr.)

BJ Washington (Jackson State, Soph.)

Deco Wilson (Florida A&M, Gr.)