FDA Announces Miss Vickie’s Dill Pickle Chips Recall

Plano, Texas. – Frito-Lay is recalling select 8 oz. bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips that could include jalapeño-flavored potato chips and therefore may contain undeclared milk. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product. This product is safe to consume for anyone who does not have a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk.

The products covered by this recall may have been distributed as early as January 15, 2026, to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience, and drug stores, as well as local digital retailers in the following six states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

No other Miss Vickie’s products, sizes, or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

Frito Lay identified the issue following a consumer contact. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Size UPC Listed on Back of Bag Code Date & Manufacturing Code – Listed on Front of Bag Along Right Side Representative Image Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle 8 oz. 0 28400 761772 Both”Guaranteed Fresh” date of 21 APR 2026ANDone of these9-digit Manufacturing Codes38U30141448U101514 See image below

Consumers with the product described above can visit the Miss Vickie’s Contact Us page here External Link Disclaimeror call 1-877-984-2543 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately.