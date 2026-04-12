Food Health 

FDA Investigates E. coli Outbreak Linked to Raw Cheese

HRMessenger Staff , , , , ,

RAW FARM issued a Voluntary Recall notice to the Associated Press and the FDA. This version serves to clarify that Voluntary Recall Notice. Summary of the 4 updates is below in highlighted yellow and the updates are below:

  1. The item descriptions are now aligned with the labels.
  2. RAW FARM withdraws the comment: “This Voluntary Recall is being performed under protest.”
  3. RAW FARM withdraws the comment: “This Voluntary Recall is performed as a path forward.”
  4. RAW FARM adds the following statement: “While RAW FARM reserves its rights and disputes being the cause of this outbreak, in the interest of public health and safety, RAW FARM issues this Voluntary Recall.”

CLARIFIED VOLUNTARY RECALL NOTICE

April 7, 2026
1:00PM Pacific

  • No pathogens have been found in RAW FARM-brand cheese products.
  • No pathogens have been found in FDA samples collected directly or samples collected by state Health Department officials.
  • RAW FARM continues to contest the epidemiological links provided by the FDA.
  • While RAW FARM reserves its rights and disputes being the cause of this outbreak, in the interest of public health and safety, RAW FARM issues this Voluntary Recall.
  • RAW FARM proudly makes truly raw cheddar cheese from milk that is not pasteurized or thermalized and is fully compliant with C.F.R section 133.113.

The FDA has issued an Advisory without batch numbers or expiration dates. At the request of the FDA, RAW FARM is issuing a Voluntary Recall of the batches of cheese below and any batches produced prior to these dates.

ItemItem DescriptionPackage TypePackage
Size
(oz.)		BarcodeBatchExpiration
1050RAW CHEDDAR OriginalBlock883520400117720251027-28/23/2026
1060RAW CHEDDAR OriginalBlock8083520400116020251015-48/11/2026
1075RAW CHEDDAR OriginalBlock1683520400015620251027-48/23/2026
1076RAW CHEDDAR SIMPLY SHREDDEDBag80835204000194202602055/6/2026
1078RAW CHEDDAR JalapenoBlock1683520400035420251128-1J9/24/2026
1080RAW CHEDDAR SIMPLY SHREDDEDBag8835204001184202602125/13/2026
1090RAW CHEDDAR JalapenoBlock883520400033020251128-2J9/24/2026

This Voluntary Recall is limited to RAW FARM-brand cheddar cheese, and no other products are being Voluntarily Recalled.

Consumers should not consume the batches in this Voluntary Recall. We recommend the consumers return the packages to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Information regarding the FDA Advisory can be found at the following link: Outbreak Investigation of E. coli O157:H7: Raw Cheddar Cheese (March 2026) | FDA.