FDA Investigates E. coli Outbreak Linked to Raw Cheese

RAW FARM issued a Voluntary Recall notice to the Associated Press and the FDA. This version serves to clarify that Voluntary Recall Notice. Summary of the 4 updates is below in highlighted yellow and the updates are below:

The item descriptions are now aligned with the labels. RAW FARM withdraws the comment: “This Voluntary Recall is being performed under protest.” RAW FARM withdraws the comment: “This Voluntary Recall is performed as a path forward.” RAW FARM adds the following statement: “While RAW FARM reserves its rights and disputes being the cause of this outbreak, in the interest of public health and safety, RAW FARM issues this Voluntary Recall.”

CLARIFIED VOLUNTARY RECALL NOTICE

April 7, 2026

1:00PM Pacific

No pathogens have been found in RAW FARM-brand cheese products.

No pathogens have been found in FDA samples collected directly or samples collected by state Health Department officials.

RAW FARM continues to contest the epidemiological links provided by the FDA.

While RAW FARM reserves its rights and disputes being the cause of this outbreak, in the interest of public health and safety, RAW FARM issues this Voluntary Recall.

RAW FARM proudly makes truly raw cheddar cheese from milk that is not pasteurized or thermalized and is fully compliant with C.F.R section 133.113.

The FDA has issued an Advisory without batch numbers or expiration dates. At the request of the FDA, RAW FARM is issuing a Voluntary Recall of the batches of cheese below and any batches produced prior to these dates.

Item Item Description Package Type Package

Size

(oz.) Barcode Batch Expiration 1050 RAW CHEDDAR Original Block 8 835204001177 20251027-2 8/23/2026 1060 RAW CHEDDAR Original Block 80 835204001160 20251015-4 8/11/2026 1075 RAW CHEDDAR Original Block 16 835204000156 20251027-4 8/23/2026 1076 RAW CHEDDAR SIMPLY SHREDDED Bag 80 835204000194 20260205 5/6/2026 1078 RAW CHEDDAR Jalapeno Block 16 835204000354 20251128-1J 9/24/2026 1080 RAW CHEDDAR SIMPLY SHREDDED Bag 8 835204001184 20260212 5/13/2026 1090 RAW CHEDDAR Jalapeno Block 8 835204000330 20251128-2J 9/24/2026

This Voluntary Recall is limited to RAW FARM-brand cheddar cheese, and no other products are being Voluntarily Recalled.

Consumers should not consume the batches in this Voluntary Recall. We recommend the consumers return the packages to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Information regarding the FDA Advisory can be found at the following link: Outbreak Investigation of E. coli O157:H7: Raw Cheddar Cheese (March 2026) | FDA.