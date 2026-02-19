FDA Issues Multiple Food Recalls This Week

Cottonwood Heights, Utah.Go Raw LLC is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets, 10oz bag, lot code #C25288, Best Buy Date 10/15/2027, because it may contain low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

Cats fed diets low in thiamine over time may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Thiamine is essential for cats.

Symptoms of deficiency in an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss.

In advanced cases, neurological signs may develop, including ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide through retail stores in the following states: CO, UT, WA, OR, PA, RI, MI, CA, TX, and IL.

Product Size Lot Code UPC Best Buy Date Quest Cat Food

Chicken Recipe

Freeze Dried

Nugget 10 oz. Bag C25288 6-91730-18103-1 10/15/2027

The recalled product is sold in zip-lock beige, 10 oz. Packages with a purple stripe, UPC 6-91730-18103-1, and printed Lot code and Best By Date can be found on the front of the bag. Please note this product is Freeze-Dried.

To date, the company has received one confirmed report of illness associated with the recalled product. The affected cat was treated by a veterinarian and has recovered. This recall is limited to a single lot of Quest Cat Food Chicken Freeze-Dried Nuggets – 10 oz bag, Lot Code C25288, Best By Date 10/15/27.

This recall was initiated after the company received a report of illness potentially associated with the product. Product from the affected lot was submitted for testing by the treating veterinarian, and results indicated thiamine (B1) levels below the required amounts for a feline diet. The company conducted additional testing and determined that the lot may not meet thiamine requirements. The company has already implemented corrective actions to prevent this issue from recurring.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should stop feeding it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Go Raw LLC directly at cs@gorawllc.com. 801-432-7478 (M-F 9 am-4 pm Mtn time).