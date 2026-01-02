FDA Recalls Hundreds of Products Over Contamination Risk

MINNEAPOLIS – Gold Star Distribution, Inc. (Gold Star or “the Company”) is recalling all FDA regulated products listed in this press release due to the presence of rodent and avian contamination.

Persons handling or consuming the products could become seriously ill due to adulteration from pests, including rodents, birds and insects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that the facility was operating under insanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held. These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms.

Products held under insanitary conditions may become contaminated through contact with contaminated surfaces or exposure to airborne particulates associated with animal waste. Exposure to contaminated products can pose serious health risks to consumers, including the potential for bacterial contamination, which may result in illness or infection, including Salmonella. There are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella. Use or consumption of affected products may present risk of illness due to the potential presence of Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre-existent pathology (e.g., patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy treatments, organ transplant recipient, etc.) and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Additionally, products contaminated with filth, rodent excreta, and rodent urine may cause illness in the animals that consume the food or humans that are in contact with the products. Rodents are the main reservoirs of Leptospira the bacteria that causes leptospirosis in humans and animals.

Contaminated medical devices may increase the risk of device-associated infections, drugs and foods may cause adverse health effects if ingested, and cosmetics applied to the skin or eyes may lead to skin irritation, infection, or other adverse reactions.

The recalled products were distributed to some or all of the following stores:

Company Address City AFRICAN HALAL DELI, INC 301 E. LAKE ST. MINNEAPOLIS AFRIK STORE 613 CEDAR AVE S. MINNEAPOLIS AIMMART INTERNATIONAL MARKET 1435 W. 86TH ST. Indianapolis AINU SHAMS HALAL FOOD LLC. 200 W LAKE ST. ST 351 Minneapolis ASHAMA GROCERY 804 UNIVERSITY AVE W ST. PAUL BARAKA GROCERY INC 1005 N BROADWAY AVE ROCHESTER BROTHERS IMPORTS 3012 PILLSBURY AVE SO MINNEAPOLIS CASPIAN BISTRO RESTAURANT 2418 UNIVERSITY AVE SE MINNEAPOLIS CENTRAL MARKET 3634 CENTRAL AVE NE MINNEAOLIS CLIFF HALAL MARKET 1918 E CLIFF RD Burnsville CLINTON HALAL MARKET 1930 CLINTON AVE S MINNEAPOLIS DESI BROTHERS 8098 MORGAN CIR. SOUTH Bloomington DURDUR MARKET 1552 EAST LAKE STR. MINNEAPOLIS ELLIOT MARKET INC 1600 CHICAGO AVE MINNEAPOLIS EP MART INC 8795 COLUMINE RD Eden Prairie ETHIO MARKET 1316 MAYNARD DRIVE WEST Saint Paul EZ STOP FOOD MARKET 7641 ZANE AVE Brooklyn PARK FARGO HALAL MARKET 855 45TH STREET S. Fargo FRIENDLY GROCERY & DELI 537 RICE ST Saint Paul Saint Paul GHALEY GROCERIES MART 47 Little Canada Rd E Saint Paul GOINKH TRADING LLC 1263 DONAHUE AVE Saint Paul HALAL FOODS LLC. 13000 ALDRICH AVE SO. BURNSVILLE HALAL MINI MARKET 410 CEDAR AVE S MINNEAPOLIS JERUSALEM MARKET 4945 CENTRAL N.E COLUMBIA HGTS JIMMY’S FOOD 1121 12TH AVE NO. MINNEAPOLIS KALIS ADULT DAYCARE CENTER 2301 2ND AVE N. MINNEAPOLIS KIMIS GROCERY STORE INC 517 12TH ST. SE ROCHESTER KISMAYO DISCOUNT STORE 2932 W DIVISION Saint Cloud KISMAYO HALAL 7595 148TH AVE Apple Valley LA PICANTE MARKET 7914 BASS LAKE RD New Hope LAKE STREET MARKET 201 W LAKE ST. MINNEAPOLIS MCKNIGHT SHELL GAS 275 MC KNIGHT RD ST.PAUL MIDWEST MARKET 2000 PORTLAND AVE. S MINNEAPOLIS MILTON HALAL MARKET 757 MILTON ST N Saint Paul MINNEAPOLIS HALAL MARKET LLC 2833 13th AVE SOUTH MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA HALAL MARKET 1926 CHICAGO AVE. SO MINNEAPOLIS MZ MARKET 232 Marshall Road SHAKOPEE OASIS MARKET AND DELI 920 E LAKE ST SUITE 145 Minneapolis OSARI TRADING LLC 7308 ASPEN LN NORTH BROOKLYN CENTER PALMS MARKET 105 85TH AVE NW COON RAPIDS PANGEA WORLD MARKET 8500 SPRINGBROOK DR. COON RAPIDS PANJHA BROTHERS LLC 3535 WEST ST. GERMAIN STR. Saint Cloud PEACE MARKET 923 45TH AVE NE Hilltop QALINLE FAMILY GROCERY 117 E SAINT GERMAIN ST Saint Cloud SHABELLE GROCERY 2325 EAST FRANKLIN MINNEAPOLIS ST PAUL GROCERY 470 LEXINGTON AVE.N ST.PAUL STAR FOODS 818 LOWRY AVE. MINNEAPOLIS STAR OCEAN 1211 W Pierce Butler Route Saint Paul SUDAMIC IMPORT & EXPORT INC 2904 2ND NORTH MINNEAPOLIS SUNRAY HALAL MARKET 373 PEDERSEN ST. Saint Paul SUPER PLAZA HALAL FOODS 1525 S 4TH ST #100 MINNEAPOLIS TBS INTERNATIONAL MKT 7836 PORTLAND AVE. S Bloomington VIENGCHAN ORIENTAL MKT 3050 BROOKDALE DRIVE BROOKLYN CENTER WEST BANK MKT 417 CEDAR AVE.S. MINNEAPOLIS

Products covered by this recall include all: drugs; medical devices; cosmetics; dietary supplements; and human and animal (pet) food products. The recall does not apply to products shipped directly to retail/convenience stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items. For a comprehensive list of affected products, please visit the FDA website at fda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers and retailers who purchased the affected products should destroy the products as soon as possible and verify such destruction by receipt provided to Gold Star at 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411. Products should not be shipped back to Gold Star under any circumstances. Gold Star will provide refunds upon request.

Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Customers with concerns about their pets who have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian.

If you have any questions, contact Gold Star at 612-617-9800, 7 days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Central Standard Time.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Additionally, the FDA’s SmartHub is designed to help the public navigate to the appropriate form or resources to report a problem with an FDA regulated human or animal product (e.g. defects in the quality or safety of a product, or labeling issue), adverse health experience (e.g. injury, illness, or death associated with a product), or facility issue (e.g. an FDA regulated facility issue such as a whistleblower report or sanitation issue).

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.