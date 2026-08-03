Food Health National 

FDA Recalls Shell Eggs Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

HRMessenger Staff , , , , , ,

Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. is voluntarily recalling 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs produced in Texas because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella EnteritidisSalmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026, with sell by or best by dates between July 20, 2026 and August 17, 2026. The eggs were shipped to foodservice and retail customers in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They were available to consumers at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi, and other smaller retail outlets. No other Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. products are part of this recall.

Midwest Poultry Services L.P. is not aware of any specific illnesses linked to its products.

The recalled eggs will have an identifying code number printed on the left or right sides of the carton in date-coding ink only. Only codes P-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian Date between 157 and 184 printed on the side of the carton are recalled. Examples of this identifying plant and date information on retail cartons are included below.

Item DescriptionIdentifying CodeUPCJulian Date
Range		Best By / Sell By Date 
Between:
Kroger Large 12 eggsP-1950 or 840962011110609038157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Large 18 eggsP-1950 or 840962011110609335157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Large 60 eggsP-1950011110609144157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Extra Large 12 eggsP-1950 or 840962011110609045157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Medium 12 eggsP-1950 or 840962011110609021157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Medium 30 eggsP-1950011110609809157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Kroger Jumbo 12 eggsP-1950 or 840962011110609052157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Simple Truth Cage Free Medium
Brown 12 eggs		P-1950011110870230157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 12 eggs		P-1950011110797704157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 18 eggs		P-1950011110893109157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Simple Truth Cage Free Large
Brown 24 eggs		P-1950011110150974157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire’s Large 12 EggsP-1950092825095552157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire’s Large 18 EggsP-1950092825095569157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire’s Large 36 eggsP-1950092825109808157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire’s Large 60 eggsP-1950092825095637157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire’s Large 6 eggsP-1950092825095644157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshires Extra Large 18 EggsP-1950092825095606157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Brookshire’s Jumbo 12 EggsP-1950092825095583157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Large 12 EggsP-1950078566200004157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Large 18 EggsP-1950078566005036157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Large 2 ½
Dozen		P-1950079307005162157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Extra Large 12
Eggs		P-1950078566001021157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Medium 12
Eggs		P-1950078566001045157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Country Morning Jumbo 12 EggsP-1950078566001014157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Sunups Medium 2 1/2 DozenP-1950028621304987157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade AA Large Bulk X 30
DOZEN		P-1950N/A157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Large Bulk X 15 DOZENP-1950N/A157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Large Bulk – TICTACP-1950N/A157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Large Bulk – BROWN – 
TICTAC		P-1950N/A157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Medium Bulk X 30
DOZEN		P-1950N/A157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Medium Bulk X 15
DOZEN		P-1950N/A157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Extra Large Bulk X 15
DOZEN		P-1950N/A157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026
Grade A Jumbo Bulk 20 eggsP-1950N/A157 to 184July 20 – August 17, 2026

Midwest Poultry Services identified the issue on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis. Midwest Poultry Services is not distributing fresh eggs produced on its Texas farms at this time.

Consumers who purchased products associated with this recall are urged to avoid consumption and return the product to its original place of purchase for a full refund. Any questions can be directed to the company by calling 574.405.9531 during normal business hours which are Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Eastern time.