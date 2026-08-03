FDA Recalls Shell Eggs Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. is voluntarily recalling 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs produced in Texas because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026, with sell by or best by dates between July 20, 2026 and August 17, 2026. The eggs were shipped to foodservice and retail customers in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They were available to consumers at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi, and other smaller retail outlets. No other Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. products are part of this recall.

Midwest Poultry Services L.P. is not aware of any specific illnesses linked to its products.

The recalled eggs will have an identifying code number printed on the left or right sides of the carton in date-coding ink only. Only codes P-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian Date between 157 and 184 printed on the side of the carton are recalled. Examples of this identifying plant and date information on retail cartons are included below.

Item Description Identifying Code UPC Julian Date

Range Best By / Sell By Date

Between: Kroger Large 12 eggs P-1950 or 840962 011110609038 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Kroger Large 18 eggs P-1950 or 840962 011110609335 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Kroger Large 60 eggs P-1950 011110609144 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Kroger Extra Large 12 eggs P-1950 or 840962 011110609045 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Kroger Medium 12 eggs P-1950 or 840962 011110609021 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Kroger Medium 30 eggs P-1950 011110609809 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Kroger Jumbo 12 eggs P-1950 or 840962 011110609052 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Simple Truth Cage Free Medium

Brown 12 eggs P-1950 011110870230 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Simple Truth Cage Free Large

Brown 12 eggs P-1950 011110797704 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Simple Truth Cage Free Large

Brown 18 eggs P-1950 011110893109 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Simple Truth Cage Free Large

Brown 24 eggs P-1950 011110150974 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Brookshire’s Large 12 Eggs P-1950 092825095552 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Brookshire’s Large 18 Eggs P-1950 092825095569 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Brookshire’s Large 36 eggs P-1950 092825109808 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Brookshire’s Large 60 eggs P-1950 092825095637 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Brookshire’s Large 6 eggs P-1950 092825095644 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Brookshires Extra Large 18 Eggs P-1950 092825095606 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Brookshire’s Jumbo 12 Eggs P-1950 092825095583 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Country Morning Large 12 Eggs P-1950 078566200004 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Country Morning Large 18 Eggs P-1950 078566005036 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Country Morning Large 2 ½

Dozen P-1950 079307005162 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Country Morning Extra Large 12

Eggs P-1950 078566001021 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Country Morning Medium 12

Eggs P-1950 078566001045 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Country Morning Jumbo 12 Eggs P-1950 078566001014 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Sunups Medium 2 1/2 Dozen P-1950 028621304987 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Grade AA Large Bulk X 30

DOZEN P-1950 N/A 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Grade A Large Bulk X 15 DOZEN P-1950 N/A 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Grade A Large Bulk – TICTAC P-1950 N/A 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Grade A Large Bulk – BROWN –

TICTAC P-1950 N/A 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Grade A Medium Bulk X 30

DOZEN P-1950 N/A 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Grade A Medium Bulk X 15

DOZEN P-1950 N/A 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Grade A Extra Large Bulk X 15

DOZEN P-1950 N/A 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026 Grade A Jumbo Bulk 20 eggs P-1950 N/A 157 to 184 July 20 – August 17, 2026

Midwest Poultry Services identified the issue on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis. Midwest Poultry Services is not distributing fresh eggs produced on its Texas farms at this time.

Consumers who purchased products associated with this recall are urged to avoid consumption and return the product to its original place of purchase for a full refund. Any questions can be directed to the company by calling 574.405.9531 during normal business hours which are Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Eastern time.