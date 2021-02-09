Feb. 9th Social Security: Protecting You from Fraud and Abuse and Operations updates during COVID

February 9 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Attend this informative presentation with Social Security’s Public Affairs Specialist, Lizna Odhwani, highlighting ongoing topics of Scam Awareness, Elder Abuse, and Identity Theft, and get answers to all of your questions on how best to avoid Social Security fraud.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86705312221?pwd=WG5XRkVGQ3BMY05EOUlreXVlUlFhQT09

Meeting ID: 867 0531 2221

Passcode: 815553

Thursday Feb. 11th– Countdown to Retirement: Social Security Benefits

Coming up on retirement? Unsure of what you need to know about Social Security and Medicare? You’ve paid into this system your entire working life. Now it’s time to figure out how to file, what benefits you can expect to receive, and much more! Attend this informative presentation with a Social Security public affairs specialist and get answers to all of your questions.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81211353403?pwd=TzlrSEhjdVlTSGw4bEl6RUdSVDBUdz09

Meeting ID: 812 1135 3403

Passcode: 384677

How Do I Report Fraud?

Reporting is easy, safe, and secure. You can reach us by internet, phone, mail, or facsimile.

Internet: https://oig.ssa.gov/report

