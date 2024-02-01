As we settle into 2024, it’s a good time to consider new habits for a healthier year. February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and its partners encourage you to think about making a few simple changes to your daily routine so that can help you reduce the risk of heart disease.

The CDC has awarded VDH two multi-million-dollar grants to address heart disease in the Commonwealth, named the CDC National Cardiovascular Health Program and the Innovative Cardiovascular Health Program. The two grants will establish the Virginia Cardiovascular Health Program, implemented and managed by the Office of Family Health – Division of Prevention and Health Promotion. The Virginia Cardiovascular Health Program unites state and local partners to implement and evaluate CDC evidence-based strategies to improve blood pressure control, reduce disparities in cardiovascular disease, and connect communities at high risk for heart disease and stroke to clinical and social services.