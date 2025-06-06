Federal and National Opportunities for HBCUs

The Grants to Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking on Campus Program (Campus Program) was created by Congress in recognition of the unique issues and challenges that colleges and universities face in preventing and responding to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

The Campus Program encourages a comprehensive coordinated community approach that enhances victim safety, provides services for victims, and supports efforts to hold offenders accountable. The funding supports activities that develop and strengthen trauma informed victim services and strategies to prevent, investigate, and respond to sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

The Campus Program funds institutions of higher education to develop coordinated community responses. These campus-wide coordinated responses should involve campus victim service providers, law enforcement/campus safety officers, health providers, housing officials, administrators, student leaders, faith-based leaders, representatives from student organizations, and disciplinary board members. Campus responses must also link to local off-campus criminal justice agencies and service providers, including local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors’ offices, courts, and nonprofit, nongovernmental victim advocacy and victim services organizations. • Eligible applicants are limited to: institutions of higher education.

For more information: https://www.justice.gov/ovw/campus-program