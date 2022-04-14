Federal Internet Affordability Program NOW Available

By: City of Portsmouth

The federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides eligible low-income

households a credit up to $30 a month toward the cost of Internet service ($75 per

month for households on qualifying Tribal lands). Participants in the program can apply

the ACP credit toward the cost of participating plans from a variety of Internet service

providers, including Comcast, as well as mobile services. Households that choose plans

that cost $30/month or less will essentially receive their service for free. More than 10

million Americans have already signed up for the ACP.

Learn more about eligibility, how to apply and available plans at:

COMCAST: www.xfinity.com/acp

VERIZON: https://www.verizon.com/home/promo/affordable-connectivity-program/

COX: https://www.cox.com/residential/internet/affordable-connectivity-program.html