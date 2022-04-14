Federal Internet Affordability Program NOW Available
By: City of Portsmouth
The federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides eligible low-income
households a credit up to $30 a month toward the cost of Internet service ($75 per
month for households on qualifying Tribal lands). Participants in the program can apply
the ACP credit toward the cost of participating plans from a variety of Internet service
providers, including Comcast, as well as mobile services. Households that choose plans
that cost $30/month or less will essentially receive their service for free. More than 10
million Americans have already signed up for the ACP.
Learn more about eligibility, how to apply and available plans at:
COMCAST: www.xfinity.com/acp
VERIZON: https://www.verizon.com/home/promo/affordable-connectivity-program/
COX: https://www.cox.com/residential/internet/affordable-connectivity-program.html