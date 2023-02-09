Federal Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education

U.S. Department of EducationThe Office of Civil Rights has released a Diversity & Inclusion Activities Under Title VI Fact Sheet to assist educators, parents, and students in understanding that diversity, equity, and inclusion training and similar activities generally are consistent with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Learn more here: OCR Fact Sheet

National Endowment for the Arts Research AwardsGuidelines are now available for two funding programs offered through the National Endowment for the Arts’ Office of Research & Analysis:Research Grants in the Arts funds research studies that investigate the value and/or impact of the arts, either as individual components of the U.S. arts ecology or as they interact with each other and/or with other domains of American life. Matching/cost share grants of $20,000 to $100,000 will be awarded.NEA Research Labsfunds transdisciplinary research teams grounded in the social and behavioral sciences, yielding empirical insights about the arts for the benefit of arts and non-arts sectors alike. Matching/cost share grants of $100,000 to $150,000 will be awarded.Application guidelines for the present round of funding are available on the Arts Endowment website. The upcoming deadline for both programs is March 27, 2023.We will conduct a live webinar on February 6, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) featuring an overview presentation followed by a Q&A session. Register for the webinar; an archive will be added to the Applicant Resources page.Questions should be directed to the Office of Research & Analysis staff at nearesearchgrants@arts.gov.

2023 Summer Research Opportunity for HBCU FacultyIntelligence Community HBCU Summer Faculty

Research Fellowship at the National Geospatial-

Intelligence Agency (NGA)!Deadline to Apply: Friday March 31, 2023, 3:00 p.m. ET.Click the image for more information and registration link!

National Trust for Historic Preservation The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has extended the deadline for applications for funding through the HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative to February 28, 2023.Since 2021, the Action Fund has awarded approximately $1.5 million to 13 HBCUs, through the Initiative, to develop Cultural Heritage Stewardship Plans. Grant awards may be made for activities such as obtaining the services of qualified consultants with expertise in the areas of preservation architecture, planning and reuse, landscape design, engineering, and environmental sustainability to complete campus preservation plans or individual-building plans.For information on grant eligibility, guidelines, and application instructions, please visit HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative. If you have questions regarding eligibility, please feel free to reach out to me to discuss how the HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative could be of assistance. If you have general questions about any of the Action Funds, grant programs please email actionfundgrants@savingplaces.org.

Federal Deposit Insurance CorporationCALL FOR PAPERS. The FDIC’s Center for Financial Research invites submissions for the 22nd Annual Bank Research Conference to be held on September 28 and 29, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. For more information, view the announcement in HTML.We invite theoretical and empirical papers on issues related to the performance and regulation of the financial sector, including:Deposit insuranceRisk measurement and managementBanking and rising interest ratesCapital and liquidity requirementsBank scale and scope economies, industry competition, and market structureFintech and trends in financial products, services, and technologySystemic risk and financial system stabilityFinance and the real economyFinance and inequalityFinance and labor marketsInteraction between regulation and the cost and availability of creditClimate-related financial risksCrypto assetsPapers will be selected for presentation based on reviews by FDIC economists and the Organizing Committee, with final selections made by external reviewers. Expenses for travel, food, and lodging will be reimbursed for paper presenters. Papers must be received by April 18, 2023. Authors will be notified about the status of their papers in July 2023.To submit a paper, please click here. For additional information, please contact Jonathan Pogach atBankResearchConference@fdic.gov.

Environmental Protection AgencyNational Environmental Justice Advisory Council Nominations for NEJAC Membership are Now Open until March 17, 2023. The U.S. EPA invites nominations from a diverse range of qualified candidates to be considered for appointment to its National Environmental Justice Advisory Council (NEJAC). The Agency is looking to fill approximately ten (10) new vacancies for terms through September 2024.To maintain the representation outlined by the charter, nominees will be selected to represent: academia; community-based organizations; non-governmental organizations; state and local governments; and tribal governments and indigenous organizations. Vacancies are anticipated to be filled by September 2023.Learn more about the nomination process and how to submit nominations: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/nominations-nejacAny interested person or organization may nominate qualified persons to be considered for appointment to this advisory council. Individuals are encouraged to self-nominate. The nomination process for NEJAC Membership is open until the close of business on Friday, March 17, 2023.For questions, contact: George Ward, U.S. EPA, by telephone at (202) 564-3399, or email at Nejac@epa.gov.

National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationThe time is here to start forming a team for the next iteration of NASA MITTIC! The Minority University Research & Education Project (MUREP) Innovation and Tech Transfer Idea Competition (NASA MITTIC) is a spinoff challenge established to develop new ideas for commercialization by seeking proposals from multi-disciplinary student teams enrolled at minority serving institutions (MSIs), including HBCUs. This challenge provides the unique opportunity to advance the world of tomorrow, and the Artemis Generation, by building new and advanced commercial products from NASA-created technology. Contact us about scheduling a personalized session, exclusively geared to faculty and/or students at your institution (virtual vs in-person session options with the MITTIC team vary by location). NASA MITTIC is now accepting proposals for Phase 1 for the Spring 2023 session.Proposals for NASA MITTIC Spring are accepted from January 3, 2023, through March 15, 2023. Teams are able to use any NASA Intellectual Property (IP) from the patent portfolio as the basis for their spinoff concept. A list of 45 suggested technologies can be found on our website, but a NASA MITTIC proposal may utilize any NASA IP. NASA no longer requires prerequisites or training courses to be completed before a team may submit a proposal for the competition. However, teams who complete and submit proof of their training will receive additional points on their submitted proposal. To get started on your NASA MITTIC journey, visit our website.

U.S. Department of EnergyU.S. Department of Energy Launches New $50 Million Program to Help Communities Meet Their Clean Energy GoalsThe U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently launched a new $50 million program to help communities across the country transition to clean energy systems that are reliable, affordable, equitable, and reflective of local priorities. The Clean Energy to Communities program (C2C) will connect local governments, electric utilities, community-based groups, and others with the innovative modeling and testing tools developed at DOE’s world-class national laboratories to transform their clean energy goals and ambitions into reality.This new program reflects President Biden’s continued commitment to ensuring that every community unlocks the public health and cost-saving benefits of a clean energy future and supports President Biden’s goals to decarbonize the electric grid by 2035 and achieve a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. “With C2C, we’re helping all kinds of communities — from small rural communities to sprawling urban areas — access the tools and scientific and technological expertise they need to bring their energy systems into the 21st Century” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This exciting program will help communities make informed decisions about their own energy needs and ensure reliable and affordable clean energy is available to Americans everywhere.” Learn more about this clean energy multi-national laboratory collaboration, funded by DOE.

Department of Energy Announces $200 Million for Energy Earthshot Research Centers in support of the Energy Earthshots™

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $200 million for Energy Earthshot Research Centers (EERCs). This funding, provided by the Office of Science, will support fundamental research to accelerate breakthroughs in support of the Energy Earthshots Initiative.

Six Energy Earthshots have been announced so far: Hydrogen Shot™, Long Duration Storage Shot™, Carbon Negative Shot™, Enhanced Geothermal Shot™, Floating Offshore Wind Shot™, and Industrial Heat Shot™.

The EERCs supported by this funding opportunity will bring together multi-investigator, multi-disciplinary teams to address key basic research challenges for the six Energy Earthshots, with each application and award focused on one of the Energy Earthshots. The scientific knowledge gained should impact research and development efforts currently of interest to the Department’s energy technology offices.

Learn more about this announcement.