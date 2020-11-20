Feeding 5000 in Newport News

Newport News, VA – The Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration will host Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020 (while supplies last) at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive in Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr. Pastor.

The event is free and open to the public.

*“The Feeding 5000 event began over 20 years ago as a fall event, which

today is the largest gathering of individuals in one setting for a

Thanksgiving Harvest Celebration on the peninsula”…. Andrew Shannon – Event

Founder and Organizer.*

*“FEEDING 5000™” is presented by Andrew Shannon, in partnership with

PRAISE Radio, Pastor Willard Maxwell, Jr., New Beech Grove Baptist Church, Hampton Roads Academy (HRA), the Southern Christian Leadership Conference

(SCLC); Barry Davis Enterprises, Pomoco Auto Group, Bowditch Ford, The

Alley, **Sheriff BJ Roberts and Hampton Sheriff Department, Zeta Phi Beta,

Inc., and Chic A Sea Restaurant.*

*Come and enjoy a delicious meal that will be served “To Go.”*

*Join our “Celebrity Servers” including *

*Newport News City Council Members Marcellus L. Harris III; and David H.

“Dave” Jenkins, *

*Tiffany Boyle, Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue; *

*Linda Batchelor Smith – Hampton Clerk of Court; Will Moffett, former

Hampton City Council Member: other elected officials, business and

community leaders.*

*Roger and Peggy Winston, former owners of Queensway Soul Cafe, a regional

restaurant*

*favorite will serve as our caterers for this exciting community event.*

All meals are prepared and served in “TO GO” meal boxes.

*We are confident that the delectable meals that will be provided during

our*

*Feeding 5000 will satisfy the palates of the multitudes who will be in

attendance.*

*Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration is*

Date: Saturday, November 21st, 2020

Time: 12:00 NOON – 2:00 p.m. (While supplies last)

Location: New Beech Grove Baptist Church

* 361 Beechmont Drive*

Newport News, VA 23608

*Social Distancing & All COVID-19 Guidelines will be observed.*

*Menu*

*Turkey and Chicken*

*Stuffing/Dressing/Gravy*

*Cranberry Sauce*

*Green Beans *

*Macaroni and Cheese*

*Mash Potatoes and Gravy*

*roll*

*assorted dessert*

*Bottled water*

