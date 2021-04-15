FEMA Grants Available to Cover COVID-19﻿ Funeral Expenses

The coronavirus pandemic has been heartbreaking for so many, particularly those who have lost loved ones and friends to COVID-19. To provide support, FEMA is providing assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred by individuals and households after January 20, 2020. This funding is made possible through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CARES) Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act. If found eligible, an applicant may receive Funeral Assistance for actual funeral costs up to $9,000 for each COVID-19 related funeral. To be considered to receive Funeral Assistance, the following criteria must be met: The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. There is no requirement for the decedent to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. The death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. FEMA must be able to verify the applicant’s identity. Funeral expenses must be incurred by the applicant after January 20, 2020. Funeral expenses must not be covered by other sources. Other sources may include funeral or burial insurance or financial assistance from voluntary agencies, applicable government programs/agencies, or other entities. No other applicant received Funeral Assistance funds for the same decedent. A medical examiner, coroner or other medical certifier indicated that COVID-19 played a role in the decedent’s death on the death certificate. For more information visit FEMA’s Funeral Assistance website. To apply, call FEMA’S COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line at 844-684-6333. Callers will be asked numerous questions while speaking with a representative, so please refer to FEMA’s website for documentation needed.