FEMA to Conduct Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Tomorrow

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will test its emergency alert system (EAS) on Wednesday, August 11, at 2:20 p.m. The test will include both EAS systems (radio and television) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for those who have opted in on their cell phones.



The Wireless Emergency Alert portion of the test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages. This will be the second nationwide WEA test, but the first nationwide WEA test on a consumer opt-in basis. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.



The Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions. This will be the sixth nationwide EAS test.

Emergency test alerts are intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public during an emergency or disaster. The test will ensure that the EAS and WEA systems continue to be the most effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.



In case the Wednesday test is canceled due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, a backup testing date is scheduled for August 25. For more information, visit the FEMA website.